Air Force hosts Knecht and Northern Colorado

Air Force Falcons (8-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-6)

Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Air Force Falcons after Dalton Knecht scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 88-77 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bears are 1-2 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Falcons are 0-2 in road games. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is averaging 17.9 points and eight rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 7.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.