Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Sports » Ahead of World Cup…

Ahead of World Cup game, Brazil coach recalls meeting Pelé

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil coach Tite recalled his emotional first meeting with Pelé, and sent the soccer great well-wishes Sunday ahead of Brazil’s game against South Korea at the World Cup.

Tite said Pelé, who has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection in Brazil, was the only person who ever made him nervous before they were introduced.

“I was shaking, my hand was sweating, my heart started beating faster,” Tite said without revealing when the meeting took place. “I was about to have the opportunity to hug Pelé.”

The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed last year, is undergoing treatment for his infection and said he was feeling “strong.”

“Get well, Pelé,” Tite said.

Brazilian fans showed their support for the soccer great during the national team’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday, displaying banners and flags with his image at Lusail Stadium. Other tributes were expected before and during Monday’s match against South Korea in the round of 16.

Pelé helped Brazil win three World Cup titles. The five-time champions are trying to win their first World Cup title since 2002.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up