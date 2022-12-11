Home » Sports » Abmas leads Oral Roberts…

Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Liberty

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Liberty Flames (6-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Liberty Flames after Max Abmas scored 31 points in Oral Roberts’ 111-78 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Oral Roberts is the best team in the Summit with 15.0 fast break points.

The Flames are 0-1 on the road. Liberty averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 41.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 11.3 points for Oral Roberts.

Darius McGhee is averaging 21.2 points for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 12.1 points for Liberty.

