Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Liberty

Liberty Flames (6-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the Liberty Flames after Max Abmas scored 31 points in Oral Roberts’ 111-78 victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Oral Roberts leads the Summit in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Connor Vanover paces the Golden Eagles with 7.2 rebounds.

The Flames are 0-1 in road games. Liberty scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6% for Oral Roberts.

Darius McGhee is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 12.1 points and 2.1 rebounds for Liberty.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

