2022 AP Player of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2022 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Caleb Williams, QB, Southern Cal
|32
|8
|5
|117
|Max Duggan, QB, TCU
|6
|19
|8
|64
|C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
|2
|9
|9
|33
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|2
|3
|6
|18
|Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|0
|0
|1
|1
