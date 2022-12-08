2022 AP Player of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2022 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on…

Voting for the 2022 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Caleb Williams, QB, Southern Cal 32 8 5 117 Max Duggan, QB, TCU 6 19 8 64 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 2 9 9 33 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 2 3 6 18 Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia 1 0 4 7 Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama 1 1 1 6 Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 0 2 2 6 Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 0 1 3 5 Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 1 0 2 5 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 1 0 2 5 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 0 1 2 4 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State 0 1 1 3 Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa 0 1 0 2 Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.