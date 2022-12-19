2022 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2022 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Coach
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Sonny Dykes, TCU
|37
|4
|1
|120
|Willie Fritz, Tulane
|2
|12
|10
|40
|Josh Heupel, Tennessee
|1
|13
|9
|38
|Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
|5
|5
|3
|28
|Kirby Smart, Georgia
|1
|4
|4
|15
|Lincoln Riley, USC
|0
|4
|5
|13
|Kalen DeBoer, Washington
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Lance Leipold, Kansas
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Mike Elko, Duke
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Jim Mora, UConn
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Jonathan Smith, Oregon St.
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Shane Beamer, South Carolina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chris Klieman, Kansas St.
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bret Bielema, Illinois
|0
|0
|1
|1
