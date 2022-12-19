2022 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2022 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on…

Voting for the 2022 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Sonny Dykes, TCU 37 4 1 120 Willie Fritz, Tulane 2 12 10 40 Josh Heupel, Tennessee 1 13 9 38 Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 5 5 3 28 Kirby Smart, Georgia 1 4 4 15 Lincoln Riley, USC 0 4 5 13 Kalen DeBoer, Washington 0 1 4 6 Lance Leipold, Kansas 0 2 1 5 Mike Elko, Duke 0 1 1 3 Jim Mora, UConn 0 0 3 3 Jonathan Smith, Oregon St. 0 0 2 2 Shane Beamer, South Carolina 0 0 1 1 Chris Klieman, Kansas St. 0 0 1 1 Bret Bielema, Illinois 0 0 1 1

