Yearly World Cup Goal Totals

Goals totals for all World Cups, with year, site, games played, goals and average:

Year Site GP G Avg. 2018 Russia 64 169 2.64 2014 Brazil 64 171 2.67 2010 South Africa 64 145 2.27 2006 Germany 64 147 2.30 2002 South Korea/Japan 64 161 2.52 1998 France 64 171 2.67 1994 United States 52 141 2.71 1990 Italy 52 115 2.21 1986 Mexico 52 132 2.53 1982 Spain 52 146 2.80 1978 Argentina 38 102 2.68 1974 West Germany 38 97 2.55 1970 Mexico 32 95 2.96 1966 England 32 89 2.78 1962 Chile 32 89 2.78 1958 Sweden 35 126 3.60 1954 Switzerland 26 140 5.38 1950 Brazil 22 88 4.00 1938 France 18 84 4.66 1934 Italy 17 70 4.11 1930 Uruguay 18 70 3.88

