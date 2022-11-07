Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 7
EAST
Robert Morris 49, St. Francis (Pa.) 36
Rutgers 73, Hofstra 68
SOUTH
Clemson 81, Gardner-Webb 54
Duke 77, NC A&T 57
Florida St. 113, Bethune-Cookman 50
Jacksonville 122, Johnson 28
McNeese St. 110, Ecclesia 26
North Alabama 78, Christian Brothers 68
Queens (NC) 81, Pfeiffer 29
Southern Miss. 81, William Carey 58
UAB 85, Auburn-Montgomery 53
VCU 65, Lafayette 42
MIDWEST
Indiana St. 64, Saint Louis 62
Iowa St. 87, Cleveland St. 54
Marquette 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 47
Michigan St. 86, Delaware St. 37
Nebraska 100, Omaha 36
SE Missouri 60, Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis 48
Toledo 88, Wright St. 56
UMKC 91, Westminster (Mo.) 49
FAR WEST
Montana St. 78, U. of Providence 31
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.