Wales-US Summary

At Al Rayyan, Qatar Wales 0 1—1 United States 1 0—1 First half_1, United States, Weah 1 (Pulisic), 36th minute.…

First half_1, United States, Weah 1 (Pulisic), 36th minute.

Second half_2, Wales, Bale 1, penalty kick, 82nd minute.

Yellow cards_Dest, US, 11th; McKennie, US, 13th; Bale, Wal, 40th; Mephan, Wal, 45th+2; Ream, US, 51st; Acosta, US, 90th+9. Red cards_None.

Referee_Abdulrahman Al Jassim, Qatar. Assistant referees_Taleb Al Marri, Qatar; Saoud Al Maqaleh, Qatar. Fourth official_Ning Ma, China. VAR_Abdulla Al Marri, Qatar. AVAR_Rédouane Jiyed, Morocco.

A_43,418.

Lineups

Wales_Wayne Henessey; Chris Mephan, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu (Joe Morrell, 90th+5), Harry Wilson (Sorba Thomas, 90th+3), Neco Williams (Brennan Johnson, 79th); Gareth Bale, Daniel James (Kieffer Moore, 46th)

United States_Matt Turner; Sergiño Dest (DeAndre Yedlin, 74th), Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie (Brenden Aaronson, 66th), Yunus Musah (Kellyn Acosta, 75th); Tim Weah (Jordan Morris, 88th), Josh Sargent (Haji Wright, 74th), Christian Pulisic

