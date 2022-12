United States 1, Iran 0

United States 1 0 — 1 Iran 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, United States, Pulisic, (Dest), 38th minute. Second…

United States 1 0 — 1 Iran 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, United States, Pulisic, (Dest), 38th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath; Iran, Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini, Amir Abedzadeh.

Yellow Cards_Adams, United States, 43rd; Hosseini, Iran, 77th; Kanani, Iran, 87th; Jalali, Iran, 90th+6.

Referee_Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Assistant Referees_Pau Norbert Cebrian Devis, Roberto Diaz Perez, Juan Martinez Munuera. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega.

A_42,127.

___

