United States 0 0 — 0 England 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_None. Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean…

United States 0 0 — 0 England 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Jesus Valenzuela. Assistant Referees_Jorge Urrego, Tulio Moreno, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

A_68,463.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.