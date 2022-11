Tunisia 0, Denmark 0

Tunisia 0 0 — 0 Denmark 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_None. Goalies_Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Aymen Mathlouthi, Bechir…

Tunisia 0 0 — 0 Denmark 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Aymen Mathlouthi, Bechir Ben Said, Mouez Hassen; Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow.

Yellow Cards_Kristensen, Denmark, 24th; Jensen, Denmark, 78th; Khenissi, Tunisia, 86th.

Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Said Martinez.

A_42,925.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.