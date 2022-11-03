Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX – Signed head coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension and also moves to president of basketball operations from general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with OLB Bradley Chubb on a five-year extension contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted LB De’Jon Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Nathan Gerry to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Kiefer Sherwood to Milwaukee.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reinstated G Cam Talbot to the active roster.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Coachella Valley (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Acquired G Shane Starrett.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Daniel Steres to a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.
|MLS Next Pro
COLORADO RAPIDS II — Announced M Daniel Chacon has been called up by the Costa Rica National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed D Mandy Freeman to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.
|COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Announced assistant soccer coach Kevin Tello named to the U.S. Soccer Coaches 30 under 30 mentorship program.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.