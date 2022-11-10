Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Declined the 2023 option on OF Tommy Pham. Selected the contract of 2B Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Bryan Garcia, SSs Jermaine Palacios and Luis Garcia to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Justin Verlander.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of 2B Samad Taylor and LHP Richard Lovelady from Omaha (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Tim Locastro elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. Selected the contracts of RHP Jhony Brito from Somerset (EL) and LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and added them to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Declined the 2023 option on CF Kevin Kiermaier making him a free agent. Assigned RHPs Nick Anderson and Jimmy Yacabonis and CF Roman Quinn outright to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded INF/OF Nick Solak to Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Exercised the 2023 option on RHP Anthony Bass. Reinstated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu and INF Vinmy Capra from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nathan Lukes and placed on the active roster.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Michael Tonkin and Seth Elledge from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Kevin Herget to a minor league contact.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Tyson Miller off waivers from Texas. Declined the 2023 option on RHP Brad Boxberger and he elected free agency.
NEW YORK METS — Declined the 2023 mutual option on RHP Mychal Givens.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Memphis G Desmond Bane for kicking the game ball into the stands in a a game against Boston on Nov. 7.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad. Signed RB Jake Funk to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE Darren Waller an WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. Announced the retirement of LB Blake Martinez.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Glenn Gawdin to San Diego (AHL) on loan.
BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated D Charlie McAvoy to the active roster from injured reserve.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Shane Bowers from Colorado (AHL) loan.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Remi Poirier to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled Fs Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Alex Turcotte to Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced a multi-year contract extension for Martin Brodeur and named him executive vice president/hockey operations.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbours to Springfield (AHL). Recalled D Tyler Tucker from Springfield (AHL) loan.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Filip Engaras from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan. Assigned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne on loan.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Pavel Cajan to Cleveland (AHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Alex Galchenyuk to a minor-league contract.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Christian Kasastul from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned G Mitchell Weeks to Indy (ECHL).
|ECHL
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Hunter Vorva from his standard player contract (SPC).
MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Peter Thome.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Agreed to terms with D Jon Gallagher on a multi-year contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Derrick Williams from LA Galaxy in exchange for $180,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Nick Cushing head coach.
ORLANDO CITY FC — Agreed mutually with M Junior Urso to terminate his contract.
SOUNDERS FC — Acquired $100,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from ST. Louis City SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.
|COLLEGE
BARTON — Announced Peter Mais resigned as head coach of women’s soccer.
EDGEWOOD — Named Suann Saltzberry director of athletics.
