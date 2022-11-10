Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Declined the 2023 option on OF Tommy Pham. Selected the contract of 2B Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Bryan Garcia, SSs Jermaine Palacios and Luis Garcia to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Justin Verlander.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of 2B Samad Taylor and LHP Richard Lovelady from Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Tim Locastro elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. Selected the contracts of RHP Jhony Brito from Somerset (EL) and LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and added them to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Declined the 2023 option on CF Kevin Kiermaier making him a free agent. Assigned RHPs Nick Anderson and Jimmy Yacabonis and CF Roman Quinn outright to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded INF/OF Nick Solak to Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Exercised the 2023 option on RHP Anthony Bass. Reinstated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu and INF Vinmy Capra from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nathan Lukes and placed on the active roster.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Michael Tonkin and Seth Elledge from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Kevin Herget to a minor league contact.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Tyson Miller off waivers from Texas. Declined the 2023 option on RHP Brad Boxberger and he elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Declined the 2023 mutual option on RHP Mychal Givens.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis G Desmond Bane for kicking the game ball into the stands in a a game against Boston on Nov. 7.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad. Signed RB Jake Funk to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE Darren Waller an WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. Announced the retirement of LB Blake Martinez.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Glenn Gawdin to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated D Charlie McAvoy to the active roster from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Shane Bowers from Colorado (AHL) loan.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Remi Poirier to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled Fs Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Alex Turcotte to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced a multi-year contract extension for Martin Brodeur and named him executive vice president/hockey operations.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbours to Springfield (AHL). Recalled D Tyler Tucker from Springfield (AHL) loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Filip Engaras from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan. Assigned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne on loan.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Pavel Cajan to Cleveland (AHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Alex Galchenyuk to a minor-league contract.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Christian Kasastul from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned G Mitchell Weeks to Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Hunter Vorva from his standard player contract (SPC).

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Peter Thome.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Agreed to terms with D Jon Gallagher on a multi-year contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Derrick Williams from LA Galaxy in exchange for $180,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Nick Cushing head coach.

ORLANDO CITY FC — Agreed mutually with M Junior Urso to terminate his contract.

SOUNDERS FC — Acquired $100,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from ST. Louis City SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Announced Peter Mais resigned as head coach of women’s soccer.

EDGEWOOD — Named Suann Saltzberry director of athletics.

