The RSM Classic Scores

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Adam Svensson 73b-64a-62a-64a—263 Brian Harman 67b-69a-64a-65a—265 Callum Tarren 64a-68b-69a-64a—265 Sahith Theegala 68b-63a-68a-66a—265 Joel Dahmen 67a-64b-72a-64a—267 Cole Hammer 64b-66a-72a-65a—267 Seamus Power 66a-68b-67a-66a—267 Alex Smalley 67b-66a-67a-67a—267 Chris Stroud 70b-66a-66a-65a—267 Erik Barnes 70b-67a-65a-66a—268 Wyndham Clark 71a-65b-66a-66a—268 David Lingmerth 67b-65a-70a-66a—268 Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a-64a-70a—268 Robby Shelton 68a-70b-65a-65a—268 Will Gordon 69a-64b-68a-68a—269 Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b-65a-69a—269 Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b-70a-67a—269 Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a-65a-69a—269 Greyson Sigg 66a-69b-70a-64a—269 J.J. Spaun 67a-68b-69a-65a—269 Harry Higgs 67b-63a-70a-70a—270 Beau Hossler 64a-67b-69a-70a—270 Russell Knox 67b-70a-66a-67a—270 Danny Lee 70a-66b-66a-68a—270 Ben Martin 69a-64b-65a-72a—270 J.T. Poston 70a-67b-66a-67a—270 Andrew Putnam 65a-65b-69a-71a—270 Ben Taylor 71b-65a-65a-69a—270 Zac Blair 67a-69b-68a-67a—271 Harris English 68b-68a-70a-65a—271 Ben Griffin 65b-71a-67a-68a—271 Paul Haley 68a-67b-67a-69a—271 Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-67a-67a—271 Justin Rose 68b-67a-67a-69a—271 Chris Gotterup 65a-68b-71a-68a—272 Michael Kim 67a-69b-69a-67a—272 Patton Kizzire 67a-68b-70a-67a—272 Kevin Streelman 68b-64a-68a-72a—272 Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a-68a-68a—273 Hayden Buckley 69b-66a-69a-69a—273 Eric Cole 69b-68a-70a-66a—273 Keith Mitchell 67b-68a-69a-69a—273 Henrik Norlander 67b-69a-70a-67a—273 Carl Yuan 70b-68a-69a-66a—273 Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b-69a-69a—274 Ryan Armour 70b-67a-73a-65a—275 Brice Garnett 68a-69b-69a-69a—275 Jim Herman 72a-65b-70a-68a—275 Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a-71a-67a—275 Denny McCarthy 66a-70b-68a-71a—275 Davis Riley 68b-69a-69a-69a—275 Kevin Roy 69b-68a-68a-70a—275 Dylan Wu 70b-68a-70a-67a—275 Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a-73a-67a—276 Dean Burmester 66a-68b-71a-71a—276 Trevor Cone 69a-68b-68a-71a—276 Brent Grant 71b-67a-71a-67a—276 Scott Stallings 70a-66b-67a-73a—276 Martin Trainer 70b-67a-67a-72a—276 Brandon Wu 70b-68a-67a-71a—276 Kevin Yu 72a-66b-69a-69a—276 Tyson Alexander 68b-69a-70a-70a—277 Matthias Schwab 72b-66a-68a-71a—277 Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a-72a-69a—278 Doc Redman 70a-68b-73a-67a—278 Justin Suh 66b-68a-70a-75a—279 Zecheng Dou 69b-67a-71a-74a—281 Andrew Landry 75b-63a-72a-71a—281 MJ Daffue 70a-68b-70a-75a—283

