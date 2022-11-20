HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
The RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 4:08 PM

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Adam Svensson 73b-64a-62a-64a—263
Brian Harman 67b-69a-64a-65a—265
Callum Tarren 64a-68b-69a-64a—265
Sahith Theegala 68b-63a-68a-66a—265
Joel Dahmen 67a-64b-72a-64a—267
Cole Hammer 64b-66a-72a-65a—267
Seamus Power 66a-68b-67a-66a—267
Alex Smalley 67b-66a-67a-67a—267
Chris Stroud 70b-66a-66a-65a—267
Erik Barnes 70b-67a-65a-66a—268
Wyndham Clark 71a-65b-66a-66a—268
David Lingmerth 67b-65a-70a-66a—268
Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a-64a-70a—268
Robby Shelton 68a-70b-65a-65a—268
Will Gordon 69a-64b-68a-68a—269
Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b-65a-69a—269
Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b-70a-67a—269
Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a-65a-69a—269
Greyson Sigg 66a-69b-70a-64a—269
J.J. Spaun 67a-68b-69a-65a—269
Harry Higgs 67b-63a-70a-70a—270
Beau Hossler 64a-67b-69a-70a—270
Russell Knox 67b-70a-66a-67a—270
Danny Lee 70a-66b-66a-68a—270
Ben Martin 69a-64b-65a-72a—270
J.T. Poston 70a-67b-66a-67a—270
Andrew Putnam 65a-65b-69a-71a—270
Ben Taylor 71b-65a-65a-69a—270
Zac Blair 67a-69b-68a-67a—271
Harris English 68b-68a-70a-65a—271
Ben Griffin 65b-71a-67a-68a—271
Paul Haley 68a-67b-67a-69a—271
Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-67a-67a—271
Justin Rose 68b-67a-67a-69a—271
Chris Gotterup 65a-68b-71a-68a—272
Michael Kim 67a-69b-69a-67a—272
Patton Kizzire 67a-68b-70a-67a—272
Kevin Streelman 68b-64a-68a-72a—272
Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a-68a-68a—273
Hayden Buckley 69b-66a-69a-69a—273
Eric Cole 69b-68a-70a-66a—273
Keith Mitchell 67b-68a-69a-69a—273
Henrik Norlander 67b-69a-70a-67a—273
Carl Yuan 70b-68a-69a-66a—273
Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b-69a-69a—274
Ryan Armour 70b-67a-73a-65a—275
Brice Garnett 68a-69b-69a-69a—275
Jim Herman 72a-65b-70a-68a—275
Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a-71a-67a—275
Denny McCarthy 66a-70b-68a-71a—275
Davis Riley 68b-69a-69a-69a—275
Kevin Roy 69b-68a-68a-70a—275
Dylan Wu 70b-68a-70a-67a—275
Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a-73a-67a—276
Dean Burmester 66a-68b-71a-71a—276
Trevor Cone 69a-68b-68a-71a—276
Brent Grant 71b-67a-71a-67a—276
Scott Stallings 70a-66b-67a-73a—276
Martin Trainer 70b-67a-67a-72a—276
Brandon Wu 70b-68a-67a-71a—276
Kevin Yu 72a-66b-69a-69a—276
Tyson Alexander 68b-69a-70a-70a—277
Matthias Schwab 72b-66a-68a-71a—277
Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a-72a-69a—278
Doc Redman 70a-68b-73a-67a—278
Justin Suh 66b-68a-70a-75a—279
Zecheng Dou 69b-67a-71a-74a—281
Andrew Landry 75b-63a-72a-71a—281
MJ Daffue 70a-68b-70a-75a—283

