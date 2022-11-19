The RSM Classic Scores

Saturday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.1 million
Third Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Ben Martin
|69a-64b-65a—198
|Patrick Rodgers
|69b-65a-64a—198
|Andrew Putnam
|65a-65b-69a—199
|Adam Svensson
|73b-64a-62a—199
|Sahith Theegala
|68b-63a-68a—199
|Brian Harman
|67b-69a-64a—200
|Harry Higgs
|67b-63a-70a—200
|Beau Hossler
|64a-67b-69a—200
|Taylor Montgomery
|69a-66b-65a—200
|Taylor Pendrith
|69b-66a-65a—200
|Alex Smalley
|67b-66a-67a—200
|Kevin Streelman
|68b-64a-68a—200
|Will Gordon
|69a-64b-68a—201
|Seamus Power
|66a-68b-67a—201
|Callum Tarren
|64a-68b-69a—201
|Ben Taylor
|71b-65a-65a—201
|Erik Barnes
|70b-67a-65a—202
|Wyndham Clark
|71a-65b-66a—202
|Paul Haley
|68a-67b-67a—202
|Cole Hammer
|64b-66a-72a—202
|Danny Lee
|70a-66b-66a—202
|David Lingmerth
|67b-65a-70a—202
|Seung-Yul Noh
|68a-64b-70a—202
|Justin Rose
|68b-67a-67a—202
|Chris Stroud
|70b-66a-66a—202
|Joel Dahmen
|67a-64b-72a—203
|Ben Griffin
|65b-71a-67a—203
|Russell Knox
|67b-70a-66a—203
|J.T. Poston
|70a-67b-66a—203
|Robby Shelton
|68a-70b-65a—203
|Scott Stallings
|70a-66b-67a—203
|Zac Blair
|67a-69b-68a—204
|Hayden Buckley
|69b-66a-69a—204
|Chris Gotterup
|65a-68b-71a—204
|Kevin Kisner
|70b-67a-67a—204
|Denny McCarthy
|66a-70b-68a—204
|Keith Mitchell
|67b-68a-69a—204
|J.J. Spaun
|67a-68b-69a—204
|Justin Suh
|66b-68a-70a—204
|Martin Trainer
|70b-67a-67a—204
|Aaron Baddeley
|69b-68a-68a—205
|Akshay Bhatia
|73a-63b-69a—205
|Dean Burmester
|66a-68b-71a—205
|Trevor Cone
|69a-68b-68a—205
|Michael Kim
|67a-69b-69a—205
|Patton Kizzire
|67a-68b-70a—205
|Kevin Roy
|69b-68a-68a—205
|Greyson Sigg
|66a-69b-70a—205
|Brandon Wu
|70b-68a-67a—205
|Harris English
|68b-68a-70a—206
|Brice Garnett
|68a-69b-69a—206
|Henrik Norlander
|67b-69a-70a—206
|Davis Riley
|68b-69a-69a—206
|Matthias Schwab
|72b-66a-68a—206
|Tyson Alexander
|68b-69a-70a—207
|Eric Cole
|69b-68a-70a—207
|Zecheng Dou
|69b-67a-71a—207
|Jim Herman
|72a-65b-70a—207
|Kevin Yu
|72a-66b-69a—207
|Carl Yuan
|70b-68a-69a—207
|MJ Daffue
|70a-68b-70a—208
|Stephan Jaeger
|67b-70a-71a—208
|Dylan Wu
|70b-68a-70a—208
|Joseph Bramlett
|68b-69a-72a—209
|Jacob Bridgeman
|69b-67a-73a—209
|Brent Grant
|71b-67a-71a—209
|Ryan Armour
|70b-67a-73a—210
|Andrew Landry
|75b-63a-72a—210
|Doc Redman
|70a-68b-73a—211
