The RSM Classic Scores

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ben Martin 69a-64b-65a—198 Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a-64a—198 Andrew Putnam 65a-65b-69a—199 Adam Svensson 73b-64a-62a—199 Sahith Theegala 68b-63a-68a—199 Brian Harman 67b-69a-64a—200 Harry Higgs 67b-63a-70a—200 Beau Hossler 64a-67b-69a—200 Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b-65a—200 Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a-65a—200 Alex Smalley 67b-66a-67a—200 Kevin Streelman 68b-64a-68a—200 Will Gordon 69a-64b-68a—201 Seamus Power 66a-68b-67a—201 Callum Tarren 64a-68b-69a—201 Ben Taylor 71b-65a-65a—201 Erik Barnes 70b-67a-65a—202 Wyndham Clark 71a-65b-66a—202 Paul Haley 68a-67b-67a—202 Cole Hammer 64b-66a-72a—202 Danny Lee 70a-66b-66a—202 David Lingmerth 67b-65a-70a—202 Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b-70a—202 Justin Rose 68b-67a-67a—202 Chris Stroud 70b-66a-66a—202 Joel Dahmen 67a-64b-72a—203 Ben Griffin 65b-71a-67a—203 Russell Knox 67b-70a-66a—203 J.T. Poston 70a-67b-66a—203 Robby Shelton 68a-70b-65a—203 Scott Stallings 70a-66b-67a—203 Zac Blair 67a-69b-68a—204 Hayden Buckley 69b-66a-69a—204 Chris Gotterup 65a-68b-71a—204 Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-67a—204 Denny McCarthy 66a-70b-68a—204 Keith Mitchell 67b-68a-69a—204 J.J. Spaun 67a-68b-69a—204 Justin Suh 66b-68a-70a—204 Martin Trainer 70b-67a-67a—204 Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a-68a—205 Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b-69a—205 Dean Burmester 66a-68b-71a—205 Trevor Cone 69a-68b-68a—205 Michael Kim 67a-69b-69a—205 Patton Kizzire 67a-68b-70a—205 Kevin Roy 69b-68a-68a—205 Greyson Sigg 66a-69b-70a—205 Brandon Wu 70b-68a-67a—205 Harris English 68b-68a-70a—206 Brice Garnett 68a-69b-69a—206 Henrik Norlander 67b-69a-70a—206 Davis Riley 68b-69a-69a—206 Matthias Schwab 72b-66a-68a—206 Tyson Alexander 68b-69a-70a—207 Eric Cole 69b-68a-70a—207 Zecheng Dou 69b-67a-71a—207 Jim Herman 72a-65b-70a—207 Kevin Yu 72a-66b-69a—207 Carl Yuan 70b-68a-69a—207 MJ Daffue 70a-68b-70a—208 Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a-71a—208 Dylan Wu 70b-68a-70a—208 Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a-72a—209 Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a-73a—209 Brent Grant 71b-67a-71a—209 Ryan Armour 70b-67a-73a—210 Andrew Landry 75b-63a-72a—210 Doc Redman 70a-68b-73a—211

