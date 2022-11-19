HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
The RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 4:19 PM

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ben Martin 69a-64b-65a—198
Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a-64a—198
Andrew Putnam 65a-65b-69a—199
Adam Svensson 73b-64a-62a—199
Sahith Theegala 68b-63a-68a—199
Brian Harman 67b-69a-64a—200
Harry Higgs 67b-63a-70a—200
Beau Hossler 64a-67b-69a—200
Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b-65a—200
Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a-65a—200
Alex Smalley 67b-66a-67a—200
Kevin Streelman 68b-64a-68a—200
Will Gordon 69a-64b-68a—201
Seamus Power 66a-68b-67a—201
Callum Tarren 64a-68b-69a—201
Ben Taylor 71b-65a-65a—201
Erik Barnes 70b-67a-65a—202
Wyndham Clark 71a-65b-66a—202
Paul Haley 68a-67b-67a—202
Cole Hammer 64b-66a-72a—202
Danny Lee 70a-66b-66a—202
David Lingmerth 67b-65a-70a—202
Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b-70a—202
Justin Rose 68b-67a-67a—202
Chris Stroud 70b-66a-66a—202
Joel Dahmen 67a-64b-72a—203
Ben Griffin 65b-71a-67a—203
Russell Knox 67b-70a-66a—203
J.T. Poston 70a-67b-66a—203
Robby Shelton 68a-70b-65a—203
Scott Stallings 70a-66b-67a—203
Zac Blair 67a-69b-68a—204
Hayden Buckley 69b-66a-69a—204
Chris Gotterup 65a-68b-71a—204
Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-67a—204
Denny McCarthy 66a-70b-68a—204
Keith Mitchell 67b-68a-69a—204
J.J. Spaun 67a-68b-69a—204
Justin Suh 66b-68a-70a—204
Martin Trainer 70b-67a-67a—204
Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a-68a—205
Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b-69a—205
Dean Burmester 66a-68b-71a—205
Trevor Cone 69a-68b-68a—205
Michael Kim 67a-69b-69a—205
Patton Kizzire 67a-68b-70a—205
Kevin Roy 69b-68a-68a—205
Greyson Sigg 66a-69b-70a—205
Brandon Wu 70b-68a-67a—205
Harris English 68b-68a-70a—206
Brice Garnett 68a-69b-69a—206
Henrik Norlander 67b-69a-70a—206
Davis Riley 68b-69a-69a—206
Matthias Schwab 72b-66a-68a—206
Tyson Alexander 68b-69a-70a—207
Eric Cole 69b-68a-70a—207
Zecheng Dou 69b-67a-71a—207
Jim Herman 72a-65b-70a—207
Kevin Yu 72a-66b-69a—207
Carl Yuan 70b-68a-69a—207
MJ Daffue 70a-68b-70a—208
Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a-71a—208
Dylan Wu 70b-68a-70a—208
Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a-72a—209
Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a-73a—209
Brent Grant 71b-67a-71a—209
Ryan Armour 70b-67a-73a—210
Andrew Landry 75b-63a-72a—210
Doc Redman 70a-68b-73a—211

