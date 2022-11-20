The RSM Classic Par Scores

Sunday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.1 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Adam Svensson (500), $1,458,000
|73b-64a-62a-64a—263
|-19
|Brian Harman (208), $612,900
|67b-69a-64a-65a—265
|-17
|Callum Tarren (208), $612,900
|64a-68b-69a-64a—265
|-17
|Sahith Theegala (208), $612,900
|68b-63a-68a-66a—265
|-17
|Joel Dahmen (93), $277,830
|67a-64b-72a-64a—267
|-15
|Seamus Power (93), $277,830
|66a-68b-67a-66a—267
|-15
|Alex Smalley (93), $277,830
|67b-66a-67a-67a—267
|-15
|Chris Stroud (93), $277,830
|70b-66a-66a-65a—267
|-15
|Cole Hammer (0), $277,830
|64b-66a-72a-65a—267
|-15
|Erik Barnes (65), $188,325
|70b-67a-65a-66a—268
|-14
|Wyndham Clark (65), $188,325
|71a-65b-66a-66a—268
|-14
|David Lingmerth (65), $188,325
|67b-65a-70a-66a—268
|-14
|Patrick Rodgers (65), $188,325
|69b-65a-64a-70a—268
|-14
|Robby Shelton (65), $188,325
|68a-70b-65a-65a—268
|-14
|Will Gordon (50), $127,575
|69a-64b-68a-68a—269
|-13
|Taylor Montgomery (50), $127,575
|69a-66b-65a-69a—269
|-13
|Seung-Yul Noh (50), $127,575
|68a-64b-70a-67a—269
|-13
|Taylor Pendrith (50), $127,575
|69b-66a-65a-69a—269
|-13
|Greyson Sigg (50), $127,575
|66a-69b-70a-64a—269
|-13
|J.J. Spaun (50), $127,575
|67a-68b-69a-65a—269
|-13
|Harry Higgs (37), $76,646
|67b-63a-70a-70a—270
|-12
|Beau Hossler (37), $76,646
|64a-67b-69a-70a—270
|-12
|Russell Knox (37), $76,646
|67b-70a-66a-67a—270
|-12
|Danny Lee (37), $76,646
|70a-66b-66a-68a—270
|-12
|Ben Martin (37), $76,646
|69a-64b-65a-72a—270
|-12
|J.T. Poston (37), $76,646
|70a-67b-66a-67a—270
|-12
|Andrew Putnam (37), $76,646
|65a-65b-69a-71a—270
|-12
|Ben Taylor (37), $76,646
|71b-65a-65a-69a—270
|-12
|Zac Blair (26), $51,908
|67a-69b-68a-67a—271
|-11
|Harris English (26), $51,908
|68b-68a-70a-65a—271
|-11
|Ben Griffin (26), $51,908
|65b-71a-67a-68a—271
|-11
|Paul Haley (26), $51,908
|68a-67b-67a-69a—271
|-11
|Kevin Kisner (26), $51,908
|70b-67a-67a-67a—271
|-11
|Justin Rose (26), $51,908
|68b-67a-67a-69a—271
|-11
|Michael Kim (20), $41,209
|67a-69b-69a-67a—272
|-10
|Patton Kizzire (20), $41,209
|67a-68b-70a-67a—272
|-10
|Kevin Streelman (20), $41,209
|68b-64a-68a-72a—272
|-10
|Chris Gotterup (0), $41,209
|65a-68b-71a-68a—272
|-10
|Aaron Baddeley (15), $32,805
|69b-68a-68a-68a—273
|-9
|Hayden Buckley (15), $32,805
|69b-66a-69a-69a—273
|-9
|Eric Cole (15), $32,805
|69b-68a-70a-66a—273
|-9
|Keith Mitchell (15), $32,805
|67b-68a-69a-69a—273
|-9
|Henrik Norlander (15), $32,805
|67b-69a-70a-67a—273
|-9
|Carl Yuan (15), $32,805
|70b-68a-69a-66a—273
|-9
|Akshay Bhatia (0), $27,135
|73a-63b-69a-69a—274
|-8
|Ryan Armour (9), $21,749
|70b-67a-73a-65a—275
|-7
|Brice Garnett (9), $21,749
|68a-69b-69a-69a—275
|-7
|Jim Herman (9), $21,749
|72a-65b-70a-68a—275
|-7
|Stephan Jaeger (9), $21,749
|67b-70a-71a-67a—275
|-7
|Denny McCarthy (9), $21,749
|66a-70b-68a-71a—275
|-7
|Davis Riley (9), $21,749
|68b-69a-69a-69a—275
|-7
|Kevin Roy (9), $21,749
|69b-68a-68a-70a—275
|-7
|Dylan Wu (9), $21,749
|70b-68a-70a-67a—275
|-7
|Dean Burmester (6), $18,630
|66a-68b-71a-71a—276
|-6
|Trevor Cone (6), $18,630
|69a-68b-68a-71a—276
|-6
|Brent Grant (6), $18,630
|71b-67a-71a-67a—276
|-6
|Scott Stallings (6), $18,630
|70a-66b-67a-73a—276
|-6
|Martin Trainer (6), $18,630
|70b-67a-67a-72a—276
|-6
|Brandon Wu (6), $18,630
|70b-68a-67a-71a—276
|-6
|Kevin Yu (6), $18,630
|72a-66b-69a-69a—276
|-6
|Jacob Bridgeman (0), $18,630
|69b-67a-73a-67a—276
|-6
|Tyson Alexander (5), $17,820
|68b-69a-70a-70a—277
|-5
|Matthias Schwab (5), $17,820
|72b-66a-68a-71a—277
|-5
|Joseph Bramlett (4), $17,496
|68b-69a-72a-69a—278
|-4
|Doc Redman (4), $17,496
|70a-68b-73a-67a—278
|-4
|Justin Suh (4), $17,253
|66b-68a-70a-75a—279
|-3
|Zecheng Dou (4), $17,010
|69b-67a-71a-74a—281
|-1
|Andrew Landry (4), $17,010
|75b-63a-72a-71a—281
|-1
|MJ Daffue (3), $16,767
|70a-68b-70a-75a—283
|+1
