The RSM Classic Par Scores

Sunday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Adam Svensson (500), $1,458,000 73b-64a-62a-64a—263 -19 Brian Harman (208), $612,900 67b-69a-64a-65a—265 -17 Callum Tarren (208), $612,900 64a-68b-69a-64a—265 -17 Sahith Theegala (208), $612,900 68b-63a-68a-66a—265 -17 Joel Dahmen (93), $277,830 67a-64b-72a-64a—267 -15 Seamus Power (93), $277,830 66a-68b-67a-66a—267 -15 Alex Smalley (93), $277,830 67b-66a-67a-67a—267 -15 Chris Stroud (93), $277,830 70b-66a-66a-65a—267 -15 Cole Hammer (0), $277,830 64b-66a-72a-65a—267 -15 Erik Barnes (65), $188,325 70b-67a-65a-66a—268 -14 Wyndham Clark (65), $188,325 71a-65b-66a-66a—268 -14 David Lingmerth (65), $188,325 67b-65a-70a-66a—268 -14 Patrick Rodgers (65), $188,325 69b-65a-64a-70a—268 -14 Robby Shelton (65), $188,325 68a-70b-65a-65a—268 -14 Will Gordon (50), $127,575 69a-64b-68a-68a—269 -13 Taylor Montgomery (50), $127,575 69a-66b-65a-69a—269 -13 Seung-Yul Noh (50), $127,575 68a-64b-70a-67a—269 -13 Taylor Pendrith (50), $127,575 69b-66a-65a-69a—269 -13 Greyson Sigg (50), $127,575 66a-69b-70a-64a—269 -13 J.J. Spaun (50), $127,575 67a-68b-69a-65a—269 -13 Harry Higgs (37), $76,646 67b-63a-70a-70a—270 -12 Beau Hossler (37), $76,646 64a-67b-69a-70a—270 -12 Russell Knox (37), $76,646 67b-70a-66a-67a—270 -12 Danny Lee (37), $76,646 70a-66b-66a-68a—270 -12 Ben Martin (37), $76,646 69a-64b-65a-72a—270 -12 J.T. Poston (37), $76,646 70a-67b-66a-67a—270 -12 Andrew Putnam (37), $76,646 65a-65b-69a-71a—270 -12 Ben Taylor (37), $76,646 71b-65a-65a-69a—270 -12 Zac Blair (26), $51,908 67a-69b-68a-67a—271 -11 Harris English (26), $51,908 68b-68a-70a-65a—271 -11 Ben Griffin (26), $51,908 65b-71a-67a-68a—271 -11 Paul Haley (26), $51,908 68a-67b-67a-69a—271 -11 Kevin Kisner (26), $51,908 70b-67a-67a-67a—271 -11 Justin Rose (26), $51,908 68b-67a-67a-69a—271 -11 Michael Kim (20), $41,209 67a-69b-69a-67a—272 -10 Patton Kizzire (20), $41,209 67a-68b-70a-67a—272 -10 Kevin Streelman (20), $41,209 68b-64a-68a-72a—272 -10 Chris Gotterup (0), $41,209 65a-68b-71a-68a—272 -10 Aaron Baddeley (15), $32,805 69b-68a-68a-68a—273 -9 Hayden Buckley (15), $32,805 69b-66a-69a-69a—273 -9 Eric Cole (15), $32,805 69b-68a-70a-66a—273 -9 Keith Mitchell (15), $32,805 67b-68a-69a-69a—273 -9 Henrik Norlander (15), $32,805 67b-69a-70a-67a—273 -9 Carl Yuan (15), $32,805 70b-68a-69a-66a—273 -9 Akshay Bhatia (0), $27,135 73a-63b-69a-69a—274 -8 Ryan Armour (9), $21,749 70b-67a-73a-65a—275 -7 Brice Garnett (9), $21,749 68a-69b-69a-69a—275 -7 Jim Herman (9), $21,749 72a-65b-70a-68a—275 -7 Stephan Jaeger (9), $21,749 67b-70a-71a-67a—275 -7 Denny McCarthy (9), $21,749 66a-70b-68a-71a—275 -7 Davis Riley (9), $21,749 68b-69a-69a-69a—275 -7 Kevin Roy (9), $21,749 69b-68a-68a-70a—275 -7 Dylan Wu (9), $21,749 70b-68a-70a-67a—275 -7 Dean Burmester (6), $18,630 66a-68b-71a-71a—276 -6 Trevor Cone (6), $18,630 69a-68b-68a-71a—276 -6 Brent Grant (6), $18,630 71b-67a-71a-67a—276 -6 Scott Stallings (6), $18,630 70a-66b-67a-73a—276 -6 Martin Trainer (6), $18,630 70b-67a-67a-72a—276 -6 Brandon Wu (6), $18,630 70b-68a-67a-71a—276 -6 Kevin Yu (6), $18,630 72a-66b-69a-69a—276 -6 Jacob Bridgeman (0), $18,630 69b-67a-73a-67a—276 -6 Tyson Alexander (5), $17,820 68b-69a-70a-70a—277 -5 Matthias Schwab (5), $17,820 72b-66a-68a-71a—277 -5 Joseph Bramlett (4), $17,496 68b-69a-72a-69a—278 -4 Doc Redman (4), $17,496 70a-68b-73a-67a—278 -4 Justin Suh (4), $17,253 66b-68a-70a-75a—279 -3 Zecheng Dou (4), $17,010 69b-67a-71a-74a—281 -1 Andrew Landry (4), $17,010 75b-63a-72a-71a—281 -1 MJ Daffue (3), $16,767 70a-68b-70a-75a—283 +1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.