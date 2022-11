Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Cameroon 0 0 — 0 Switzerland 0 1 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Shaqiri), 48th minute. Goalies_Cameroon,…

Cameroon 0 0 — 0 Switzerland 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Shaqiri), 48th minute.

Goalies_Cameroon, Andre Onana, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Devis Epassy; Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Philipp Kohn, Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin.

Yellow Cards_Fai, Cameroon, 36th; Elvedi, Switzerland, 64th; Akanji, Switzerland, 83rd.

Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Said Martinez.

