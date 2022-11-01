Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8 p.m. PAC-12N — Exhibition:…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Westminster (Mo.) at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Concordia-Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College at North Carolina, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Clemson, First Round

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

