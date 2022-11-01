WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 2

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Westminster (Mo.) at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Concordia-Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College at North Carolina, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Clemson, First Round

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

GOLF
11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Portland

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up