Sports on TV for Thursday, November 3

The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 11:10 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, November 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at Rice

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jenks (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Houston

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

