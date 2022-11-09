Sports on TV for Thursday, November 10

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, November 10
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia Tech
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Charleston Southern at Ohio St.
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Radford at Notre Dame
FS2 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana
|9 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota at Creighton
PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama St. at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at Memphis
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
|3:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Atlanta
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Carolina
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland
|6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Czech Rep., Canada v. Switzerland; All American Cup —
