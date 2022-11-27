Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Sports on TV for Monday, November 28

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 11:26 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

SECN — Troy at Arkansas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at NY Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Ghana, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Uruguay, Group H, Lusail, Qatar —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

