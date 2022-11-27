Sports on TV for Monday, November 28

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 28
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech
|8 p.m.
SECN — Troy at Arkansas
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at NY Rangers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|5 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar
|8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Ghana, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar
|11 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar
|2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Uruguay, Group H, Lusail, Qatar —
