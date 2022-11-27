Sports on TV for Monday, November 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN2 — ACC/Big…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

SECN — Troy at Arkansas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at NY Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Ghana, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Uruguay, Group H, Lusail, Qatar —

