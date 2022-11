Sports on TV for Monday, November 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. ACCN — Maine…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Maine at Boston College

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Delaware St. at Villanova

7 p.m.

BTN — DePaul at Minnesota

CBSSN — SC State at Duquesne

SECN — FAU at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — N. Iowa at Virginia

PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Utah

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Monmouth at Illinois

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Creighton

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Norfolk St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at UConn

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Philadelphia

TENNIS 5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.