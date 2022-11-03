Sports on TV for Friday, November 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 4 AUTO RACING 6 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 4 AUTO RACING 6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Columbus Ohio

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, Durham, N.C.

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Columbus Ohio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

CBSSN — UMass at UConn

ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

BTN — Purdue at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand (Taped)

HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Columbus vs. Colorado, Tampere, Finland

RODEO 11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas

TENNIS 9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin

8 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin —

