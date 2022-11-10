Sports on TV for Friday, November 11

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, November 11
|AUTO RACING
|10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
|1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Houston vs. St. Joseph’s, Annapolis, Md.
FS2 — Boston U. at UConn
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — SC-Upstate at Duke
ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, From the USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego
|7 p.m.
BTN — Austin Peay at Purdue
ESPNU — Villanova at Temple
PAC-12N — Kansas St. at California
SECN — Duquesne at Kentucky
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Wisconsin
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Montana at Xavier
|8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Princeton at Navy
|9 p.m.
BTN — Kansas City at Illinois
ESPNU — E. Michigan vs. Michigan, Detroit
PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona
|10 p.m.
FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Maryland
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Southern Cal
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Boston
|9:45 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington
|TENNIS
|6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Czech Rep., Canada v. Switzerland; All American Cup
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — All American Cup
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery —
