Sports on TV for Friday, November 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 11 AUTO RACING 10:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 11 AUTO RACING 10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Houston vs. St. Joseph’s, Annapolis, Md.

FS2 — Boston U. at UConn

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — SC-Upstate at Duke

ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, From the USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego

7 p.m.

BTN — Austin Peay at Purdue

ESPNU — Villanova at Temple

PAC-12N — Kansas St. at California

SECN — Duquesne at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

FS2 — Montana at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Princeton at Navy

9 p.m.

BTN — Kansas City at Illinois

ESPNU — E. Michigan vs. Michigan, Detroit

PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona

10 p.m.

FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 4:30 p.m.

BTN — Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Northeastern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Boston

9:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington

TENNIS 6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Czech Rep., Canada v. Switzerland; All American Cup

8 p.m.

TENNIS — All American Cup

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

WNBA BASKETBALL 5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.