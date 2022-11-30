Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 15 9 4 2 0 20 53 47
Knoxville 13 8 3 0 2 18 44 35
Peoria 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 30
Birmingham 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 32
Quad City 13 8 5 0 0 16 37 30
Roanoke 12 6 5 1 0 14 34 27
Huntsville 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 32
Pensacola 14 7 7 0 0 14 50 48
Fayetteville 14 6 7 1 0 13 40 48
Macon 12 2 8 2 0 6 29 48
Vermilion County 13 2 10 1 0 5 26 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

