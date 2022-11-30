All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|53
|47
|Knoxville
|13
|8
|3
|0
|2
|18
|44
|35
|Peoria
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|37
|30
|Birmingham
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|46
|32
|Quad City
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|37
|30
|Roanoke
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|34
|27
|Huntsville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|32
|Pensacola
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|50
|48
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|40
|48
|Macon
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|29
|48
|Vermilion County
|13
|2
|10
|1
|0
|5
|26
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.