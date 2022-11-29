All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|53
|47
|Knoxville
|13
|8
|3
|0
|2
|18
|44
|35
|Peoria
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|37
|30
|Birmingham
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|46
|32
|Quad City
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|37
|30
|Roanoke
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|34
|27
|Huntsville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|32
|Pensacola
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|50
|48
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|40
|48
|Macon
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|29
|48
|Vermilion County
|13
|2
|10
|1
|0
|5
|26
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
