All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 15 9 4 2 0 20 53 47 Knoxville 13 8 3 0 2 18 44 35 Peoria 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 30 Birmingham 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 32 Quad City 13 8 5 0 0 16 37 30 Roanoke 12 6 5 1 0 14 34 27 Huntsville 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 32 Pensacola 14 7 7 0 0 14 50 48 Fayetteville 14 6 7 1 0 13 40 48 Macon 12 2 8 2 0 6 29 48 Vermilion County 13 2 10 1 0 5 26 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

