GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 15 9 4 2 0 20 53 47 Knoxville 13 8 3 0 2 18 44 35 Peoria 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 30 Birmingham 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 32 Quad City 13 8 5 0 0 16 37 30 Roanoke 12 6 5 1 0 14 34 27 Huntsville 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 32 Pensacola 14 7 7 0 0 14 50 48 Fayetteville 14 6 7 1 0 13 40 48 Macon 12 2 8 2 0 6 29 48 Vermilion County 13 2 10 1 0 5 26 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 6, Macon 5

Evansville 4, Vermilion County 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

