GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 24 Evansville 13 7 4 2 0 16 46 44 Knoxville 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 29 Huntsville 11 7 4 0 0 14 32 29 Peoria 10 6 3 1 0 13 31 28 Fayetteville 12 6 5 1 0 13 37 39 Birmingham 10 6 4 0 0 12 36 28 Roanoke 11 5 5 1 0 12 29 26 Pensacola 11 5 6 0 0 10 38 36 Vermilion County 10 2 7 1 0 5 20 38 Macon 10 1 8 1 0 3 20 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

