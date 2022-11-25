Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 24
Evansville 13 7 4 2 0 16 46 44
Knoxville 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 29
Huntsville 11 7 4 0 0 14 32 29
Peoria 10 6 3 1 0 13 31 28
Fayetteville 12 6 5 1 0 13 37 39
Birmingham 10 6 4 0 0 12 36 28
Roanoke 11 5 5 1 0 12 29 26
Pensacola 11 5 6 0 0 10 38 36
Vermilion County 10 2 7 1 0 5 20 38
Macon 10 1 8 1 0 3 20 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up