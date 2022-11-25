All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|35
|24
|Evansville
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|46
|44
|Knoxville
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|37
|29
|Huntsville
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|32
|29
|Peoria
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|31
|28
|Fayetteville
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|37
|39
|Birmingham
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|36
|28
|Roanoke
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|12
|29
|26
|Pensacola
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|38
|36
|Vermilion County
|10
|2
|7
|1
|0
|5
|20
|38
|Macon
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|20
|40
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
