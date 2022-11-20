All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23 Evansville 12 6 4 2 0 14 42 41 Knoxville 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 28 Birmingham 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 26 Peoria 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 24 Roanoke 10 5 5 0 0 11 28 24 Fayetteville 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 38 Huntsville 9 5 4 0 0 10 26 25 Pensacola 10 5 5 0 0 10 35 32 Vermilion County 9 2 6 1 0 5 19 35 Macon 9 1 7 1 0 3 19 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Vermilion County 1

Knoxville 5, Macon 3

Birmingham 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 7, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 2, Roanoke 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

