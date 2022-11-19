HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23
Evansville 11 6 3 2 0 14 40 37
Roanoke 9 5 4 0 0 11 28 22
Knoxville 9 5 3 0 1 11 30 25
Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 31 24
Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 23 18
Peoria 8 5 3 0 0 10 21 21
Fayetteville 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 37
Pensacola 9 4 5 0 0 8 33 32
Vermilion County 8 2 5 1 0 5 18 31
Macon 8 1 6 1 0 3 16 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Vermilion County 4, Fayetteville 3

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Peoria 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 6, Evansville 5

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday’s Games

Vermilion County at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

