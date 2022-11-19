All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|23
|Evansville
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|40
|37
|Roanoke
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|11
|28
|22
|Knoxville
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|30
|25
|Birmingham
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|31
|24
|Huntsville
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|23
|18
|Peoria
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|21
|21
|Fayetteville
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|28
|37
|Pensacola
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|33
|32
|Vermilion County
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|18
|31
|Macon
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|16
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Vermilion County 4, Fayetteville 3
Pensacola 3, Macon 2
Peoria 4, Knoxville 3
Birmingham 6, Evansville 5
Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1
Saturday’s Games
Vermilion County at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.