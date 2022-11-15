All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23 Evansville 10 6 3 1 0 13 35 31 Roanoke 8 5 3 0 0 11 27 20 Knoxville 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 18 Birmingham 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 19 Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 17 Fayetteville 9 4 5 0 0 8 25 33 Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 16 Pensacola 8 3 5 0 0 6 30 30 Vermilion County 7 1 5 1 0 3 14 28 Macon 7 1 6 0 0 2 14 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vermilion County at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

