All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|23
|Evansville
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|35
|31
|Roanoke
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|11
|27
|20
|Knoxville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|18
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|19
|Huntsville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|17
|Fayetteville
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|25
|33
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Pensacola
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|30
|30
|Vermilion County
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|14
|28
|Macon
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|14
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Vermilion County at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
