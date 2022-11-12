ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 9 7 2 0 0 14 32 18
Roanoke 8 5 3 0 0 11 27 20
Evansville 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 31
Knoxville 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 18
Birmingham 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 19
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 17
Fayetteville 8 4 4 0 0 8 24 27
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 16
Pensacola 7 2 5 0 0 4 24 29
Vermilion County 7 1 5 1 0 3 14 28
Macon 7 1 6 0 0 2 14 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 2

Evansville 4, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 4

Fayetteville 6, Pensacola 4

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

