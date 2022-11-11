All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|29
|17
|Roanoke
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|9
|22
|18
|Evansville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|26
|30
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|21
|14
|Huntsville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|13
|Knoxville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Fayetteville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|23
|Pensacola
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|20
|23
|Vermilion County
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|25
|Macon
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|12
|22
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2
Friday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
