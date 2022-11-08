All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 7 5 2 0 0 10 25…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 16 Evansville 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 30 Roanoke 7 4 3 0 0 9 22 18 Huntsville 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 13 Knoxville 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 14 Birmingham 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 12 Fayetteville 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18 Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 16 Pensacola 6 2 4 0 0 4 20 23 Vermilion County 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 21 Macon 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

