Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 15
Huntsville 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 13
Evansville 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 27
Birmingham 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 12
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 14
Knoxville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 7
Fayetteville 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 11
Roanoke 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 13
Pensacola 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 19
Vermilion County 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 21
Macon 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 0

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 6:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

