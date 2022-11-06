All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|23
|15
|Huntsville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|13
|Evansville
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|22
|27
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Peoria
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|14
|Knoxville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Fayetteville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Roanoke
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Pensacola
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|19
|Vermilion County
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|21
|Macon
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Fayetteville 0
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 6:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.