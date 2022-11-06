NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women’s race in her debut at the event.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 6, 2022, 11:05 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women’s race in her debut at the event.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.