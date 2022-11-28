Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Serbia 3, Cameroon 3

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 7:11 AM

Serbia 2 1 3
Cameroon 1 2 3

First Half_1, Cameroon, Castelletto, 29th minute; 2, Serbia, Pavlovic, (Tadic), 45th+1; 3, Serbia, Milinkovic-Savic, (Zivkovic), 45th+3.

Second Half_4, Serbia, Mitrovic, (Zivkovic), 53rd; 5, Cameroon, Aboubakar, (Castelletto), 63rd; 6, Cameroon, Choupo-Moting, (Aboubakar), 66th.

Goalies_Serbia, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic; Cameroon, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu.

Yellow Cards_N`Koulou, Cameroon, 24th; Bassogog, Cameroon, 30th; Jovic, Serbia, 45th+7; Milenkovic, Serbia, 90th+3.

Referee_Mohammed Abdulla Hassan. Assistant Referees_Mohamed Ahmed Yousef, Hasan Almahri, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Ning Ma.

A_39,789.

