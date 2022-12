PREP FOOTBALL= OSAA Playoffs= Class 4A= Final= Estacada 32, Tillamook 8 Class 3A= Final= Cascade Christian 41, Kennedy 6 Class…

PREP FOOTBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Final=

Estacada 32, Tillamook 8

Class 3A=

Final=

Cascade Christian 41, Kennedy 6

Class 2A=

Final=

Oakland 46, Weston-McEwen 32

Class 1A 8-Player=

Final=

Lost River 43, St. Paul 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.