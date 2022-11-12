Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= FHSAA Regional Quarterfinal= Class 4M= Region 1= Apopka 17, Boone 3 Region 2= East Lake 31, Olympia 20…

PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 4M=

Region 1=

Apopka 17, Boone 3

Region 2=

East Lake 31, Olympia 20

Ocoee 42, Durant 27

West Orange 35, George Steinbrenner 0

Class 4S=

Region 2=

Lake Minneola 63, Bartow 20

Region 3=

Melbourne 28, St. Lucie Centennial 16

Vero Beach 24, Harmony 14

Class 3M=

Region 1=

Edgewater 57, First Coast 6

Jones 29, Wekiva 14

Tampa Bay Tech 34, Fletcher 3

Region 4=

Homestead 40, North Miami 0

Miami Southridge 20, South Broward 14

Class 3S=

Region 1=

Choctawhatchee 42, St. Augustine 35

Region 2=

Lecanto 45, Pasco 14

Region 3=

Rockledge 13, Satellite 12

Sebring 31, Merritt Island 13

Class 2M=

Region 1=

Bishop Moore 28, Bishop Kenny 7

Region 4=

Miami Northwestern 39, Gulliver Prep 0

Class 2S=

Region 2=

Baldwin 29, Palatka 12

Region 3=

Cocoa 52, Dunnellon 6

South Sumter 63, Eustis 13

Class 1R=

Quadrant 4=

Wildwood 46, Williston 35

SSAC State Championship =

Championship=

Lake Highland 44, Mount Dora Christian 8

11-Man=

Class 5A=

Championship=

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 47, Legacy Charter 7

SSAC Playoffs=

8-Man=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Ocala Christian Academy 36, St. John Lutheran 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.