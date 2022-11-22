Poland 0, Mexico 0

|Poland
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Mexico
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski; Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera.
Yellow Cards_Sanchez, Mexico, 29th; Moreno, Mexico, 56th; Frankowski, Poland, 76th.
Referee_Chris Beath. Assistant Referees_Anton Shchetinin, Ashley Beecham, Shaun Evans. 4th Official_Stephanie Frappart.
A_39,369.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.