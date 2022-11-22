Poland 0, Mexico 0

Poland 0 0 — 0 Mexico 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_None. Goalies_Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz…

Poland 0 0 — 0 Mexico 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski; Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera.

Yellow Cards_Sanchez, Mexico, 29th; Moreno, Mexico, 56th; Frankowski, Poland, 76th.

Referee_Chris Beath. Assistant Referees_Anton Shchetinin, Ashley Beecham, Shaun Evans. 4th Official_Stephanie Frappart.

A_39,369.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.