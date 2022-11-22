Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Sports » Poland 0, Mexico 0

Poland 0, Mexico 0

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Poland 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski; Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera.

Yellow Cards_Sanchez, Mexico, 29th; Moreno, Mexico, 56th; Frankowski, Poland, 76th.

Referee_Chris Beath. Assistant Referees_Anton Shchetinin, Ashley Beecham, Shaun Evans. 4th Official_Stephanie Frappart.

A_39,369.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up