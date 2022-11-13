ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 10:30 AM

Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen’s cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in the 45th minute.

Pepi has six goals in nine league matches and seven goals overall since he was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg.

He was left off the U.S. roster by coach Gregg Berhalter in favor of forwards Jesús Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright.

