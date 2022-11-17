NL MVP Stats

|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg.
|2022 Goldschmidt, 1b, StL
|561
|106
|178
|35
|115
|.317
|2021 Harper, of, Phi
|488
|101
|151
|35
|84
|.309
|2020 Freeman, 1b, Atl
|214
|51
|73
|13
|53
|.341
|2019 Bellinger, of, LA
|558
|121
|170
|47
|115
|.305
|2018 Yelich, of, Mil
|574
|118
|187
|36
|110
|.326
|2017 Stanton, of, Mia
|597
|123
|168
|59
|132
|.281
|2016 Bryant, 3b, Chi
|603
|121
|176
|39
|102
|.292
|2015 Harper, of, Was
|521
|118
|172
|42
|99
|.330
|2013 McCutchen, of, Pit
|583
|97
|185
|21
|84
|.317
|2012 Posey, c, SF
|530
|78
|178
|24
|103
|.336
|2011 Braun, of, Mil
|563
|109
|187
|33
|111
|.332
|2010 Votto, 1b, Cin
|547
|106
|177
|37
|113
|.324
|2009 Pujols, 1b, StL
|568
|124
|186
|47
|135
|.327
|2008 Pujols, 1b, StL
|524
|100
|187
|37
|116
|.357
|2007 Rollins, ss, Phi
|716
|139
|212
|30
|94
|.296
|2006 Howard, 1b, Phi
|581
|104
|182
|58
|149
|.313
|2005 Pujols, of, StL
|591
|129
|195
|41
|117
|.330
|2004 Bonds, of, SF
|373
|129
|135
|45
|101
|.362
|2003 Bonds, of, SF
|390
|111
|133
|45
|90
|.341
|2002 Bonds, of, SF
|403
|117
|149
|46
|110
|.370
|2001 Bonds, of, SF
|476
|129
|156
|73
|137
|.328
|2000 Kent, 2b, SF
|587
|114
|196
|33
|125
|.334
|1999 Jones, 3b, Atl
|567
|116
|181
|45
|110
|.319
|1998 Sosa, of, Chi
|643
|134
|198
|66
|158
|.308
|1997 Walker, of, Col
|568
|143
|208
|49
|130
|.366
|1996 Caminiti, 3b, SD
|546
|109
|178
|40
|130
|.326
|1995 Larkin, ss, Cin
|496
|98
|158
|15
|66
|.319
|1994 Bagwell, 1b, Hou
|400
|104
|147
|39
|116
|.368
|1993 Bonds, of, SF
|539
|129
|181
|46
|123
|.336
|1992 Bonds, of, Pit
|473
|109
|147
|34
|103
|.311
|1991 Pendleton, 3b, Atl
|586
|94
|187
|22
|86
|.319
|1990 Bonds, of, Pit
|519
|104
|156
|33
|114
|.301
|1989 Mitchell, of, SF
|543
|100
|158
|47
|125
|.291
|1988 Gibson, of, LA
|542
|106
|157
|25
|76
|.290
|1987 Dawson, of, Chi
|621
|90
|178
|49
|137
|.287
|1986 Schmidt, 3b, Phi
|552
|97
|160
|37
|119
|.290
|1985 McGee, of, StL
|612
|114
|216
|10
|82
|.353
|1984 Sandberg, 2b, Chi
|636
|114
|200
|19
|84
|.314
|1983 Murphy, of, Atl
|589
|131
|178
|36
|121
|.302
|1982 Murphy, of, Atl
|598
|113
|168
|36
|109
|.281
|1981 Schmidt, 3b, Phi
|354
|78
|112
|31
|91
|.316
|1980 Schmidt, 3b, Phi
|548
|104
|157
|48
|121
|.286
|1979 Hernandez, 1b, StL
|610
|116
|210
|11
|105
|.344
|1979 Stargell, 1b, Pit
|424
|60
|119
|32
|82
|.281
|1978 Parker, of, Pit
|581
|102
|194
|30
|117
|.334
|1977 Foster, of, Cin
|615
|124
|197
|52
|149
|.320
|1976 Morgan, 2b, Cin
|472
|113
|151
|27
|111
|.320
|1975 Morgan, 2b, Cin
|498
|107
|163
|17
|94
|.327
|1974 Garvey, 1b, LA
|642
|95
|200
|21
|111
|.312
|1973 Rose, of, Cin
|680
|115
|230
|5
|64
|.338
|1972 Bench, c, Cin
|538
|87
|145
|40
|125
|.270
|1971 Torre, 3b, StL
|634
|97
|230
|24
|137
|.363
|1970 Bench, c, Cin
|605
|97
|177
|45
|148
|.293
|1969 McCovey, 1b, SF
|491
|101
|157
|45
|126
|.320
|1967 Cepeda, 1b, StL
|563
|91
|183
|25
|111
|.325
|1966 Clemente, of, Pit
|638
|105
|202
|29
|119
|.317
|1965 Mays, of, SF
|558
|118
|177
|52
|112
|.317
|1964 K.Boyer, 3b, StL
|628
|100
|185
|24
|119
|.295
|1962 Wills, ss, LA
|695
|130
|208
|6
|48
|.299
|1961 F.Robinson, of, Cin
|545
|117
|176
|37
|124
|.323
|1960 Groat, ss, Pit
|573
|85
|186
|2
|50
|.325
|1959 Banks, ss, Chi
|589
|97
|179
|45
|143
|.304
|1958 Banks, ss, Chi
|617
|119
|193
|47
|129
|.313
|1957 Aaron, of, Mil
|615
|118
|198
|44
|132
|.322
|1955 Campanella, c, Bkn
|446
|81
|142
|32
|107
|.318
|1954 Mays, of, NY
|565
|119
|195
|41
|110
|.345
|1953 Campanella, c, Bkn
|519
|103
|162
|41
|142
|.312
|1952 Sauer, of, Chi
|567
|89
|153
|37
|121
|.270
|1951 Campanella, c, Bkn
|505
|90
|164
|33
|108
|.325
|1949 J.Robinson, 2b, Bkn
|593
|122
|203
|16
|124
|.342
|1948 Musial, of, StL
|611
|135
|230
|39
|131
|.376
|1947 Elliott, 3b, Bos
|555
|93
|176
|22
|113
|.317
|1946 Musial, 1b, StL
|624
|124
|228
|16
|103
|.365
|1945 Cavarretta, 1b, Chi
|498
|94
|177
|6
|97
|.355
|1944 Marion, ss, StL
|506
|50
|135
|6
|63
|.267
|1943 Musial, of, StL
|617
|108
|220
|13
|81
|.357
|1941 Camilli, 1b, Bkn
|529
|92
|151
|34
|120
|.285
|1940 McCormick, 1b, Cin
|618
|93
|191
|19
|127
|.309
|1938 Lombardi, c, Cin
|489
|60
|167
|19
|95
|.342
|1937 Medwick, of, StL
|633
|111
|237
|31
|154
|.374
|1935 Hartnett, c, Chi
|413
|67
|142
|13
|91
|.344
|1932 Klein, of, Phi
|650
|152
|226
|38
|137
|.348
|1931 Frisch, 2b, StL
|518
|96
|161
|4
|82
|.311
|Pitchers
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|SV
|ERA
|2014 Kershaw, LA
|198.1
|21-3
|31
|239
|0
|1.77
|1968 Gibson, StL
|304.2
|22-9
|62
|268
|0
|1.12
|1963 Koufax, LA
|311
|25-5
|58
|306
|0
|1.88
|1956 Newcombe, Bkn
|268
|27-7
|46
|139
|0
|3.06
|1950 Konstanty, Phi
|152
|16-7
|50
|56
|22
|2.66
|1942 Cooper, StL
|278.2
|22-7
|68
|152
|0
|1.78
|1939 Walters, Cin
|319
|27-11
|109
|137
|0
|2.29
|1936 Hubbell, NY
|304
|26-6
|57
|123
|3
|2.31
|1934 Dean, StL
|311.2
|30-7
|75
|195
|7
|2.66
|1933 Hubbell, NY
|308.2
|23-12
|47
|156
|5
|1.66
NOTE: 1979 there were co-winners of the MVP award.
