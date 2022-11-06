New York City Marathon Results

|Sunday
|At New York
|Men
1. Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:08:41.
2. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:08:54.
3. Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands, 2:10:31.
4. Mohamed El Aaraby, Morocco, 2:11:00.
5. Suguru Osako, Japan, 2:11:31.
6. Tetsuya Yoroizaka, Japan, 2:12:12.
7. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:13:27.
8. Daniele Meucci, Italy, 2:13:29.
9. Scott Fauble, United States, 2:13:35.
10. Reed Fischer, United States, 2:15:23.
|Women
1. Sharon Lokedi, Netherlands, 2:23:23.
2. Lonah Salpeter, Israel, 2:23:30.
3. Gotytom Gebreslase, Ethiopia, 2:23:39.
4. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:24:16.
5. Viola Cheptoo, Kenya, 2:25:34.
6. Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:25:49.
7. Aliphine Tuliamuk, United States, 2:26:18.
8. Emma Bates, United States, 2:26:53.
9. Jessica Stenson, Australia, 2:27:27.
10. Nell Rojas, United States, 2:28:32.
|Wheelchair
|Men
1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:25:26.
2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:27:38.
3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands, 1:31:28.
4. Evan Correll, United States, 1:37:01.
5. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:38:07.
|Women
1. Susannah Scaroni, United States, 1:42:43.
2. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:45:11.
3. Madison de Rozario, Australia, 1:45:24
4. Yen Hoang, United States, 1:48:30.
5. Jenna Fesemyer, United States, 1:51:38.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.