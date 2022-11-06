New York City Marathon Results

Sunday At New York Men 1. Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:08:41. 2. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:08:54. 3. Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands, 2:10:31.…

Sunday At New York Men

1. Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:08:41.

2. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:08:54.

3. Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands, 2:10:31.

4. Mohamed El Aaraby, Morocco, 2:11:00.

5. Suguru Osako, Japan, 2:11:31.

6. Tetsuya Yoroizaka, Japan, 2:12:12.

7. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:13:27.

8. Daniele Meucci, Italy, 2:13:29.

9. Scott Fauble, United States, 2:13:35.

10. Reed Fischer, United States, 2:15:23.

Women

1. Sharon Lokedi, Netherlands, 2:23:23.

2. Lonah Salpeter, Israel, 2:23:30.

3. Gotytom Gebreslase, Ethiopia, 2:23:39.

4. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:24:16.

5. Viola Cheptoo, Kenya, 2:25:34.

6. Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:25:49.

7. Aliphine Tuliamuk, United States, 2:26:18.

8. Emma Bates, United States, 2:26:53.

9. Jessica Stenson, Australia, 2:27:27.

10. Nell Rojas, United States, 2:28:32.

Wheelchair Men

1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:25:26.

2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:27:38.

3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands, 1:31:28.

4. Evan Correll, United States, 1:37:01.

5. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:38:07.

Women

1. Susannah Scaroni, United States, 1:42:43.

2. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:45:11.

3. Madison de Rozario, Australia, 1:45:24

4. Yen Hoang, United States, 1:48:30.

5. Jenna Fesemyer, United States, 1:51:38.

