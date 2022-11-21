Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » Sports » Netherlands 2, Senegal 0

Netherlands 2, Senegal 0

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 1:09 PM

Netherlands 0 2 2
Senegal 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (De Jong), 84th minute; 2, Netherlands, Klaassen, 90th+9.

Goalies_Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer; Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng.

Yellow Cards_De Ligt, Netherlands, 56th; Mendy, Senegal, 90th+4; Gueye, Senegal, 90th+6.

Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera.

A_41,721.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

