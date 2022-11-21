Netherlands 2, Senegal 0

|Netherlands
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Senegal
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (De Jong), 84th minute; 2, Netherlands, Klaassen, 90th+9.
Goalies_Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer; Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng.
Yellow Cards_De Ligt, Netherlands, 56th; Mendy, Senegal, 90th+4; Gueye, Senegal, 90th+6.
Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera.
A_41,721.
___
