Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 12:01 PM

Qatar 0 0 0
Netherlands 1 1 2

First Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Klaassen), 26th minute.

Second Half_2, Netherlands, De Jong, 49th.

Goalies_Qatar, Meshaal Barsham, Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Yousof; Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer.

Yellow Cards_Ake, Netherlands, 52nd.

Referee_Bakary Papa Gassama. Assistant Referees_Elvis Noupue, Mahmoud Ahmed Abo El Regal, Redouane Jiyed. 4th Official_Ning Ma.

A_66,784.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

