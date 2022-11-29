NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 11 0 0 0 126 11.5 J.Moody, Michigan 12 53…

Scoring

G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 11 0 0 0 126 11.5 J.Moody, Michigan 12 53 26 32 131 10.9 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 11 0 0 0 114 10.4 D.McBride, UAB 11 0 0 0 114 10.4 J.Podlesny, Georgia 12 55 23 25 124 10.3 W.Reichard, Alabama 12 58 21 25 121 10.1 B.Robinson, Texas 12 0 0 0 120 10.0 B.Corum, Michigan 12 0 0 0 114 9.5 N.Ruggles, Ohio St. 12 70 15 17 114 9.5 T.Brown, Oklahoma St. 11 40 21 22 103 9.4 X.Valladay, Arizona St. 12 0 0 0 112 9.3 C.McGrath, Tennessee 12 68 15 19 111 9.2 J.Sackett, UTSA 12 52 19 24 109 9.1 B.Auburn, Texas 12 49 19 24 106 8.8 P.Henry, Washington 12 56 17 20 106 8.8 A.McNulty, Buffalo 11 38 20 23 97 8.8 C.Howard, Memphis 12 47 20 23 105 8.8 C.Dunn, NC State 12 31 24 25 103 8.6 N.Vakos, Ohio 12 47 19 22 103 8.6 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 12 0 0 0 102 8.5 C.Lewis, Oregon 12 60 14 15 102 8.5 V.Ambrosio, Tulane 7 32 9 10 59 8.4 N.Barr-Mira, UCLA 12 56 15 21 101 8.4 R.Coe, Cincinnati 12 44 19 23 101 8.4 C.Rogers, SMU 12 56 15 19 101 8.4 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 10 0 0 0 84 8.4 K.Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 23 15 20 67 8.4 J.Dalmas, Boise St. 12 44 18 22 98 8.2 N.Dell, Houston 12 0 0 0 98 8.2 D.Lynch, Southern Cal 12 59 13 19 98 8.2 G.Baechle, UTEP 12 31 22 24 97 8.1 K.Laborn, Marshall 12 0 0 0 96 8.0 K.Miller, TCU 12 0 0 0 96 8.0 B.Narveson, W. Kentucky 13 59 15 21 104 8.0 B.Potter, Clemson 12 45 17 20 96 8.0 A.Raynor, Georgia Southern 12 49 16 18 96 8.0 T.Spears, Tulane 12 0 0 0 96 8.0 D.Guajardo, South Alabama 12 45 17 18 95 7.9 G.Kell, TCU 12 56 14 15 95 7.9 Z.Long, Tulsa 12 45 17 21 95 7.9 C.Boomer, UCF 10 38 14 15 79 7.9 H.Mevis, Missouri 12 31 21 27 94 7.8 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 11 0 0 0 86 7.8 S.Bangura, Ohio 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 M.Williams, Ohio St. 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 E.Mooney, North Texas 12 49 15 18 93 7.8 A.Broussard, Rice 7 0 0 0 54 7.7 E.Green, North Carolina 7 0 0 0 54 7.7 J.Cruz, Mississippi 12 47 15 17 92 7.7 T.Loop, Arizona 12 38 18 21 92 7.7 B.Nix, Oregon 12 0 0 0 92 7.7 A.Szmyt, Syracuse 12 38 18 24 92 7.7 J.Turner, Louisville 12 36 19 21 92 7.7 T.Wolff, Texas Tech 12 39 18 21 92 7.7 L.Webb, South Alabama 11 0 0 0 84 7.6 C.Wise, James Madison 11 52 11 16 83 7.5 M.Dennis, Wake Forest 12 54 12 14 90 7.5 J.Hyatt, Tennessee 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 J.Mims, Fresno St. 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 B.Roberts, Air Force 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 B.Sauls, Pittsburgh 12 45 15 19 90 7.5 C.Steele, Ball St. 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 N.Burnette, North Carolina 12 54 12 16 89 7.4 Z.Schmit, Oklahoma 12 50 11 16 89 7.4 D.Gutierrez, UNLV 12 34 18 19 88 7.3 M.Lloyd, South Carolina 9 0 0 0 66 7.3 J.Pinegar, Penn St. 12 54 12 16 88 7.3 M.Trickett, Minnesota 12 42 15 18 87 7.2 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 M.Cunningham, Louisville 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 T.Tyler, Army 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 N.Watson, Washington St. 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 C.Ryland, Maryland 12 39 16 20 86 7.2 C.Price, Temple 8 19 13 14 57 7.1 C.Davis, Washington 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 S.Evans, E. Michigan 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 G.Holani, Boise St. 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 J.Hoyland, Wyoming 12 25 20 23 85 7.1 J.Richardson, N. Illinois 12 31 18 23 85 7.1 R.Fitzgerald, Florida St. 12 55 10 17 84 7.0 C.Griffin, Illinois 10 31 13 17 70 7.0 R.Reese, Baylor 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 W.Shipley, Clemson 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 J.Small, Tennessee 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 C.Tennant, Kansas St. 7 24 9 14 49 7.0 A.Borregales, Miami 12 32 17 20 83 6.9 A.Glass, Kent St. 12 32 17 26 83 6.9 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 7 0 0 0 48 6.9 B.Bourgeois, Southern Miss. 12 32 17 18 82 6.8 J.Gomez, E. Michigan 12 43 13 16 82 6.8 B.Grupe, Notre Dame 12 43 13 18 82 6.8 A.Mihalek, Florida 12 43 13 19 81 6.8 M.Quinn, UAB 12 42 13 18 81 6.8 D.Zvada, Arkansas St. 12 31 17 18 81 6.8 J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech 12 39 14 19 80 6.7 C.Little, Arkansas 12 44 12 15 80 6.7 A.Martinez, Kansas St. 9 0 0 0 60 6.7 P.Nacua, BYU 9 0 0 0 60 6.7 Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee 12 44 12 14 80 6.7 J.Browning, San Diego St. 12 28 17 21 79 6.6 B.Buce, Troy 12 35 15 17 79 6.6 T.Cluckey, Toledo 12 49 10 14 79 6.6 M.Dapore, Air Force 12 34 15 20 79 6.6 C.Legg, West Virginia 12 39 14 15 79 6.6 G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio) 12 25 18 22 79 6.6 B.VonGunten, Ball St. 12 29 17 21 79 6.6 I.Bowser, UCF 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 C.Brown, Illinois 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 M.Fineran, Purdue 12 42 13 19 78 6.5 J.Karty, Stanford 12 25 18 18 78 6.5 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 J.Borcila, Kansas 11 50 7 13 71 6.5 C.Coles, Utah St. 11 32 11 16 71 6.5 A.Carlson, Auburn 9 22 12 17 58 6.4 B.Talton, Nevada 7 15 10 12 45 6.4 M.Hughes, Appalachian St. 12 50 9 12 77 6.4 R.Bond, Texas A&M 10 25 13 17 64 6.4 T.Schive, San Jose St. 11 36 12 17 70 6.4 C.Ham, Duke 9 30 9 15 57 6.3 N.Van Zelst, Wisconsin 10 32 10 13 62 6.2 J.White, Georgia Southern 11 0 0 0 68 6.2 M.Hayes, Georgia St. 12 42 11 14 74 6.2 R.Sanders, Arkansas 12 0 0 0 74 6.2 D.Janikowski, Washington St. 12 41 11 14 73 6.1 M.Ruffolo, Kentucky 12 27 16 24 73 6.1 N.Brown, Liberty 12 39 11 18 72 6.0 J.Downs, North Carolina 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 A.Estime, Notre Dame 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 Z.Flowers, Boston College 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 0 0 0 54 6.0 A.Jennings, Old Dominion 9 0 0 0 54 6.0 C.Jones, Purdue 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 A.Montano, Fresno St. 11 31 12 17 66 6.0 J.Plumlee, UCF 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 D.Ramos, LSU 12 47 9 12 72 6.0 K.Ramsey, Houston 8 36 4 5 48 6.0 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 M.Suarez, FAU 11 39 9 13 66 6.0 T.Taua, Nevada 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 B.Thomas, Memphis 9 0 0 0 54 6.0 R.Verhoff, Marshall 12 35 13 20 72 6.0 D.Walker, Kent St. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 M.Wiley, Arizona 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 K.Hensley, Coastal Carolina 11 42 8 11 65 5.9 S.Keller, Texas State 12 28 14 16 70 5.8 J.Mayers, Baylor 11 42 8 10 64 5.8 M.Shipley, Hawaii 13 28 16 20 75 5.8 C.Campbell, Indiana 12 27 14 20 69 5.8 D.Stevens, Iowa 12 21 16 18 69 5.8 Z.Franklin, UTSA 12 0 0 0 68 5.7 C.VanSickle, Rice 12 35 11 15 68 5.7 E.Hayes, Oregon St. 8 31 5 11 45 5.6 M.Jeter, South Carolina 12 39 10 10 67 5.6 D.Parson, Hawaii 13 0 0 0 72 5.5 C.Brown, Arizona St. 12 33 11 14 66 5.5 J.Daniels, LSU 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 E.Gray, Oklahoma 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 R.Hemby, Maryland 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 M.Johnson, Florida 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 R.Leonard, Duke 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 J.Oldroyd, BYU 12 42 8 13 66 5.5 J.Ott, California 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 A.Perry, Wake Forest 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 W.Taulapapa, Washington 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 E.Cooks, San Jose St. 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 J.Gibbs, Alabama 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 A.Robbins, UNLV 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 D.Davies, Navy 9 19 10 16 49 5.4 T.Dye, Southern Cal 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 D.Clark, UTSA 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 D.Edwards, Michigan 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 T.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 0 0 0 64 5.3 D.Longhetto, California 12 32 11 17 64 5.3 D.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 S.Shrader, South Florida 12 37 9 13 64 5.3 E.Sanchez, Old Dominion 11 28 10 13 58 5.3 Q.Maretzki, Army 11 42 6 8 57 5.2 M.Lawler, Bowling Green 12 32 10 13 62 5.2 N.Ruelas, Uconn 12 26 12 15 62 5.2 C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe 12 32 10 11 62 5.2 T.Scott, Cincinnati 11 0 0 0 56 5.1 T.Bleekrode, Nebraska 12 35 9 12 61 5.1 K.Allen, Penn St. 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 T.Benson, Florida St. 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 P.Domschke, W. Michigan 12 22 13 19 60 5.0 D.Neal, Kansas 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 R.Rice, SMU 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 C.Williams, Southern Cal 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 J.Wright, Tennessee 12 0 0 0 60 5.0

