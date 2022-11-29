NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|11
|0
|0
|0
|126
|11.5
|J.Moody, Michigan
|12
|53
|26
|32
|131
|10.9
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|11
|0
|0
|0
|114
|10.4
|D.McBride, UAB
|11
|0
|0
|0
|114
|10.4
|J.Podlesny, Georgia
|12
|55
|23
|25
|124
|10.3
|W.Reichard, Alabama
|12
|58
|21
|25
|121
|10.1
|B.Robinson, Texas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|120
|10.0
|B.Corum, Michigan
|12
|0
|0
|0
|114
|9.5
|N.Ruggles, Ohio St.
|12
|70
|15
|17
|114
|9.5
|T.Brown, Oklahoma St.
|11
|40
|21
|22
|103
|9.4
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|112
|9.3
|C.McGrath, Tennessee
|12
|68
|15
|19
|111
|9.2
|J.Sackett, UTSA
|12
|52
|19
|24
|109
|9.1
|B.Auburn, Texas
|12
|49
|19
|24
|106
|8.8
|P.Henry, Washington
|12
|56
|17
|20
|106
|8.8
|A.McNulty, Buffalo
|11
|38
|20
|23
|97
|8.8
|C.Howard, Memphis
|12
|47
|20
|23
|105
|8.8
|C.Dunn, NC State
|12
|31
|24
|25
|103
|8.6
|N.Vakos, Ohio
|12
|47
|19
|22
|103
|8.6
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|12
|0
|0
|0
|102
|8.5
|C.Lewis, Oregon
|12
|60
|14
|15
|102
|8.5
|V.Ambrosio, Tulane
|7
|32
|9
|10
|59
|8.4
|N.Barr-Mira, UCLA
|12
|56
|15
|21
|101
|8.4
|R.Coe, Cincinnati
|12
|44
|19
|23
|101
|8.4
|C.Rogers, SMU
|12
|56
|15
|19
|101
|8.4
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|10
|0
|0
|0
|84
|8.4
|K.Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|23
|15
|20
|67
|8.4
|J.Dalmas, Boise St.
|12
|44
|18
|22
|98
|8.2
|N.Dell, Houston
|12
|0
|0
|0
|98
|8.2
|D.Lynch, Southern Cal
|12
|59
|13
|19
|98
|8.2
|G.Baechle, UTEP
|12
|31
|22
|24
|97
|8.1
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|12
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.0
|K.Miller, TCU
|12
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.0
|B.Narveson, W. Kentucky
|13
|59
|15
|21
|104
|8.0
|B.Potter, Clemson
|12
|45
|17
|20
|96
|8.0
|A.Raynor, Georgia Southern
|12
|49
|16
|18
|96
|8.0
|T.Spears, Tulane
|12
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.0
|D.Guajardo, South Alabama
|12
|45
|17
|18
|95
|7.9
|G.Kell, TCU
|12
|56
|14
|15
|95
|7.9
|Z.Long, Tulsa
|12
|45
|17
|21
|95
|7.9
|C.Boomer, UCF
|10
|38
|14
|15
|79
|7.9
|H.Mevis, Missouri
|12
|31
|21
|27
|94
|7.8
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|11
|0
|0
|0
|86
|7.8
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|E.Mooney, North Texas
|12
|49
|15
|18
|93
|7.8
|A.Broussard, Rice
|7
|0
|0
|0
|54
|7.7
|E.Green, North Carolina
|7
|0
|0
|0
|54
|7.7
|J.Cruz, Mississippi
|12
|47
|15
|17
|92
|7.7
|T.Loop, Arizona
|12
|38
|18
|21
|92
|7.7
|B.Nix, Oregon
|12
|0
|0
|0
|92
|7.7
|A.Szmyt, Syracuse
|12
|38
|18
|24
|92
|7.7
|J.Turner, Louisville
|12
|36
|19
|21
|92
|7.7
|T.Wolff, Texas Tech
|12
|39
|18
|21
|92
|7.7
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|11
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.6
|C.Wise, James Madison
|11
|52
|11
|16
|83
|7.5
|M.Dennis, Wake Forest
|12
|54
|12
|14
|90
|7.5
|J.Hyatt, Tennessee
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|B.Sauls, Pittsburgh
|12
|45
|15
|19
|90
|7.5
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|N.Burnette, North Carolina
|12
|54
|12
|16
|89
|7.4
|Z.Schmit, Oklahoma
|12
|50
|11
|16
|89
|7.4
|D.Gutierrez, UNLV
|12
|34
|18
|19
|88
|7.3
|M.Lloyd, South Carolina
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|J.Pinegar, Penn St.
|12
|54
|12
|16
|88
|7.3
|M.Trickett, Minnesota
|12
|42
|15
|18
|87
|7.2
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|T.Tyler, Army
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|N.Watson, Washington St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|C.Ryland, Maryland
|12
|39
|16
|20
|86
|7.2
|C.Price, Temple
|8
|19
|13
|14
|57
|7.1
|C.Davis, Washington
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|J.Hoyland, Wyoming
|12
|25
|20
|23
|85
|7.1
|J.Richardson, N. Illinois
|12
|31
|18
|23
|85
|7.1
|R.Fitzgerald, Florida St.
|12
|55
|10
|17
|84
|7.0
|C.Griffin, Illinois
|10
|31
|13
|17
|70
|7.0
|R.Reese, Baylor
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|J.Small, Tennessee
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|C.Tennant, Kansas St.
|7
|24
|9
|14
|49
|7.0
|A.Borregales, Miami
|12
|32
|17
|20
|83
|6.9
|A.Glass, Kent St.
|12
|32
|17
|26
|83
|6.9
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|B.Bourgeois, Southern Miss.
|12
|32
|17
|18
|82
|6.8
|J.Gomez, E. Michigan
|12
|43
|13
|16
|82
|6.8
|B.Grupe, Notre Dame
|12
|43
|13
|18
|82
|6.8
|A.Mihalek, Florida
|12
|43
|13
|19
|81
|6.8
|M.Quinn, UAB
|12
|42
|13
|18
|81
|6.8
|D.Zvada, Arkansas St.
|12
|31
|17
|18
|81
|6.8
|J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech
|12
|39
|14
|19
|80
|6.7
|C.Little, Arkansas
|12
|44
|12
|15
|80
|6.7
|A.Martinez, Kansas St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|P.Nacua, BYU
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee
|12
|44
|12
|14
|80
|6.7
|J.Browning, San Diego St.
|12
|28
|17
|21
|79
|6.6
|B.Buce, Troy
|12
|35
|15
|17
|79
|6.6
|T.Cluckey, Toledo
|12
|49
|10
|14
|79
|6.6
|M.Dapore, Air Force
|12
|34
|15
|20
|79
|6.6
|C.Legg, West Virginia
|12
|39
|14
|15
|79
|6.6
|G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
|12
|25
|18
|22
|79
|6.6
|B.VonGunten, Ball St.
|12
|29
|17
|21
|79
|6.6
|I.Bowser, UCF
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|C.Brown, Illinois
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|M.Fineran, Purdue
|12
|42
|13
|19
|78
|6.5
|J.Karty, Stanford
|12
|25
|18
|18
|78
|6.5
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|J.Borcila, Kansas
|11
|50
|7
|13
|71
|6.5
|C.Coles, Utah St.
|11
|32
|11
|16
|71
|6.5
|A.Carlson, Auburn
|9
|22
|12
|17
|58
|6.4
|B.Talton, Nevada
|7
|15
|10
|12
|45
|6.4
|M.Hughes, Appalachian St.
|12
|50
|9
|12
|77
|6.4
|R.Bond, Texas A&M
|10
|25
|13
|17
|64
|6.4
|T.Schive, San Jose St.
|11
|36
|12
|17
|70
|6.4
|C.Ham, Duke
|9
|30
|9
|15
|57
|6.3
|N.Van Zelst, Wisconsin
|10
|32
|10
|13
|62
|6.2
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|11
|0
|0
|0
|68
|6.2
|M.Hayes, Georgia St.
|12
|42
|11
|14
|74
|6.2
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|74
|6.2
|D.Janikowski, Washington St.
|12
|41
|11
|14
|73
|6.1
|M.Ruffolo, Kentucky
|12
|27
|16
|24
|73
|6.1
|N.Brown, Liberty
|12
|39
|11
|18
|72
|6.0
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|Z.Flowers, Boston College
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|A.Jennings, Old Dominion
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|C.Jones, Purdue
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|A.Montano, Fresno St.
|11
|31
|12
|17
|66
|6.0
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|D.Ramos, LSU
|12
|47
|9
|12
|72
|6.0
|K.Ramsey, Houston
|8
|36
|4
|5
|48
|6.0
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|M.Suarez, FAU
|11
|39
|9
|13
|66
|6.0
|T.Taua, Nevada
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|R.Verhoff, Marshall
|12
|35
|13
|20
|72
|6.0
|D.Walker, Kent St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|K.Hensley, Coastal Carolina
|11
|42
|8
|11
|65
|5.9
|S.Keller, Texas State
|12
|28
|14
|16
|70
|5.8
|J.Mayers, Baylor
|11
|42
|8
|10
|64
|5.8
|M.Shipley, Hawaii
|13
|28
|16
|20
|75
|5.8
|C.Campbell, Indiana
|12
|27
|14
|20
|69
|5.8
|D.Stevens, Iowa
|12
|21
|16
|18
|69
|5.8
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|12
|0
|0
|0
|68
|5.7
|C.VanSickle, Rice
|12
|35
|11
|15
|68
|5.7
|E.Hayes, Oregon St.
|8
|31
|5
|11
|45
|5.6
|M.Jeter, South Carolina
|12
|39
|10
|10
|67
|5.6
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|13
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.5
|C.Brown, Arizona St.
|12
|33
|11
|14
|66
|5.5
|J.Daniels, LSU
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|M.Johnson, Florida
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|R.Leonard, Duke
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|J.Oldroyd, BYU
|12
|42
|8
|13
|66
|5.5
|J.Ott, California
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|E.Cooks, San Jose St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|D.Davies, Navy
|9
|19
|10
|16
|49
|5.4
|T.Dye, Southern Cal
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|D.Clark, UTSA
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|D.Edwards, Michigan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|T.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|12
|0
|0
|0
|64
|5.3
|D.Longhetto, California
|12
|32
|11
|17
|64
|5.3
|D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|S.Shrader, South Florida
|12
|37
|9
|13
|64
|5.3
|E.Sanchez, Old Dominion
|11
|28
|10
|13
|58
|5.3
|Q.Maretzki, Army
|11
|42
|6
|8
|57
|5.2
|M.Lawler, Bowling Green
|12
|32
|10
|13
|62
|5.2
|N.Ruelas, Uconn
|12
|26
|12
|15
|62
|5.2
|C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|32
|10
|11
|62
|5.2
|T.Scott, Cincinnati
|11
|0
|0
|0
|56
|5.1
|T.Bleekrode, Nebraska
|12
|35
|9
|12
|61
|5.1
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|P.Domschke, W. Michigan
|12
|22
|13
|19
|60
|5.0
|D.Neal, Kansas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|R.Rice, SMU
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|C.Williams, Southern Cal
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
