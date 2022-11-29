NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 19
Saint John’s (Minn.) 49, Northwestern-St. Paul 0
Wartburg 14, Wis.-La Crosse 6
Alma 41, Mt. St. Joseph 21
Aurora 33, Wis.-Whitewater 28
Mount Union 51, Salisbury 0
Utica 17, Susquehanna 10
Randolph-Macon 35, SUNY Cortland 28
Delaware Valley 59, Gallaudet 0
North Central (Ill.) 50, Lake Forest 0
Carnegie Mellon 45, DePauw 14
Springfield 17, Endicott 14
Ithaca 63, UMass Dartmouth 20
Trinity (Texas) 14, Hardin-Simmons 7
Mary Hardin-Baylor 54, Huntingdon 0
Bethel (Minn.) 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 32
Linfield 51, Pomona-Pitzer 24
Second Round
Saturday, November 26
Wartburg 23, Saint John’s (Minn.) 20
Aurora 48, Alma 26
Mount Union 45, Utica 7
Delaware Valley 39, Randolph-Macon 32
North Central (Ill.) 28, Carnegie Mellon 7
Ithaca 31, Springfield 20
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Trinity (Texas) 17
Bethel (Minn.) 30, Linfield 13
Quarterfinals
Wartburg (12-0) vs. Aurora (11-1), TBA
Mount Union (12-0) vs. Delaware Valley (12-0), TBA
North Central (Ill.) (12-0) vs. Ithaca (12-0), TBA
Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-1) vs. Bethel (Minn.) (10-2), TBA
Semifinals
Wartburg-Aurora-winner vs. TBD, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
Championship
Friday, December 16
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
