NCAA 2022 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 26
Delaware 56, Saint Francis (Pa.) 17
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Ky. 41
Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31
Montana 34, Southeast Mo. St. 24
Southeastern La. 45, Idaho 42
Furman 31, Elon 6
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
Second Round
Saturday, December 3
South Dakota St. (10-1) vs. Delaware (8-4), 3 p.m.
Holy Cross (11-0) vs. New Hampshire (9-3), Noon
William & Mary (10-1) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-5), 2 p.m.
Montana St. (10-1) vs. Weber St. (10-2), 3 p.m.
North Dakota St. (9-2) vs. Montana (8-4), 3:30 p.m.
Samford (10-1) vs. Southeastern La. (9-3), 3 p.m.
UIW (10-1) vs. Furman (10-2), 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. (11-0) vs. Richmond (9-3), 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
South Dakota St.-Delaware-winner vs. South Dakota St.-Delaware-winner, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
Championship
Sunday, January 8
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.