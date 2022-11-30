NCAA 2022 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 26 Delaware 56, Saint Francis (Pa.) 17 New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42 Gardner-Webb…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 26

Delaware 56, Saint Francis (Pa.) 17

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Ky. 41

Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31

Montana 34, Southeast Mo. St. 24

Southeastern La. 45, Idaho 42

Furman 31, Elon 6

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Second Round

Saturday, December 3

South Dakota St. (10-1) vs. Delaware (8-4), 3 p.m.

Holy Cross (11-0) vs. New Hampshire (9-3), Noon

William & Mary (10-1) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-5), 2 p.m.

Montana St. (10-1) vs. Weber St. (10-2), 3 p.m.

North Dakota St. (9-2) vs. Montana (8-4), 3:30 p.m.

Samford (10-1) vs. Southeastern La. (9-3), 3 p.m.

UIW (10-1) vs. Furman (10-2), 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. (11-0) vs. Richmond (9-3), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

South Dakota St.-Delaware-winner vs. South Dakota St.-Delaware-winner, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

Championship

Sunday, January 8

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

